Fountain thrives at the point for Lancers

DES MOINES — Karli Rucker started the train of top-tier point guards that came through North Scott’s girls basketball program.
The now-senior at the University of Northern Iowa won a state title her senior year, scored over 320 points in each of her last three years and had 216 career steals.
Then came Presley Case, the all-stater that teamed with Grace Boffeli to win three state titles in four years and became the program’s school leader in assists with 453.
Now, it is a player that didn’t come up through the North Scott youth program. She played multiple times at The Pit, but it was never home.
Ashley Fountain has been handed the torch to continue the trend of point guard play and the senior has excelled in numerous categories for the sixth-ranked Lancers as they look to win their third consecutive state title.
Standing in the Lancers' way is top-ranked and top-seed Glenwood, a team that made it to the semifinals a season ago.
“We collectively worked together,” North Scott head coach TJ Case said. “We’ve always told everybody you’re a piece of the puzzle and they’ve all bought in for a special situation.”
Coach Case has implemented a system that works. In his eight years, he’s never changed it.
Not even for a 5-foot-7 guard that in the past Case built game plans around trying to stop. It’s been welcoming for the Lancers leader, who just hit 160 career wins, to go over things he wants to see from Fountain.
“We want you to attack the rim, hit free throws, then work out and she did that,” said Case, speaking of what Fountain did in North Scott’s quarterfinal win over Central DeWitt.
Fountain came from Bettendorf, a team that was typically in the upper-half of the MAC race.
She led the Bulldogs in scoring her junior year at 10.6 points per game and was second as a sophomore in her first year at the varsity level. In those two years, she was involved in 29 wins.
Still, there was a desire for more.
So she transferred to North Scott, a program hit hard from graduation and returning one starter, but had the coaching pedigree and the championship experience.
“When I came to North Scott, my intentions were to become the best version of myself as a player,” Fountain said. “I knew Coach Case could do that for me.”
Early on, her presence was felt.
“Our community is definitely welcoming with open arms,” fellow senior Samantha Scott said. “She’s a great player, she’s going to go do great things in life. She understands the game, which helps the most.
“She has a calm factor. It fits, it works.”
One of the aspects of her game that has been consistent in three prep seasons is free throw shooting. The clip in her sophomore campaign was 74% then it rose to 81% the next season.
It is at 76% through 18 games this season.
“My dad makes me shoot a lot in practice,” Fountain said. “I’m always getting reps.”
To say that Case has been impressed with what Fountain has done this season would be an understatement. She paces the Lancers in scoring at 11.7 points per contest and assists at 3.6 per game.
“When the going gets rough, we want Ash to have the ball,” Case said.
In Tuesday’s rubber match victory against the Sabers, Fountain had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while going 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
It was her first time playing in Wells Fargo Arena.
“I think it’s an amazing experience and I wouldn’t want to be with any other team,” Fountain said. “At first, I was nervous but coming here (my teammates) talked me through it.”
She’ll get at least one more game in Des Moines. Glenwood poses just one senior in its lineup and four of them are listed at 5-foot-9 or taller. It also brings 6-foot-3 post Brynlee Arnold off the bench.
Three starters — Jenna Hopp, Madison Camden and Ella Scarborough — each average double figures. Coryl Matheny and Abby Hughes both average 8.7 per game.
The Lancers have compared the Rams to Pleasant Valley, with the size and athleticism combined with a zone defense.
“I think it will allow us to already know a few offenses that will be successful against their defense,” Fountain said.