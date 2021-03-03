Fountain thrives at the point for Lancers

“She has a calm factor. It fits, it works.”

One of the aspects of her game that has been consistent in three prep seasons is free throw shooting. The clip in her sophomore campaign was 74% then it rose to 81% the next season.

It is at 76% through 18 games this season.

“My dad makes me shoot a lot in practice,” Fountain said. “I’m always getting reps.”

To say that Case has been impressed with what Fountain has done this season would be an understatement. She paces the Lancers in scoring at 11.7 points per contest and assists at 3.6 per game.

“When the going gets rough, we want Ash to have the ball,” Case said.

In Tuesday’s rubber match victory against the Sabers, Fountain had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while going 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

It was her first time playing in Wells Fargo Arena.

“I think it’s an amazing experience and I wouldn’t want to be with any other team,” Fountain said. “At first, I was nervous but coming here (my teammates) talked me through it.”