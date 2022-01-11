Fountain's big 3s lift North Scott past Davenport North

ELDRIDGE — For a split second, Kayla Fountain hesitated.
The pause gave Fountain’s defender a chance to close out, but it didn’t matter. The North Scott guard drained the 3-pointer with a hand in her face, putting the Lancers ahead by one in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport North.
And after a made free throw at the other end tied the game, Fountain made another 3-pointer with a hand in her face to put North Scott ahead by three with less than two minutes remaining. The 10th-ranked Lancers held on to edge the Wildcats 49-48 inside The Pit.
“We didn’t want to force up any shots,” Fountain said, “but I knew my teammates had belief in me. We needed that shot at that time, so I kind of had to have belief in myself and I took it.”
Fountain came off the North Scott bench to score a career-high 18 points on Tuesday night. She hit four of her five 3-point attempts in the second half, showing a confidence that Lancer head coach Devvin Davis had never seen her have in a game before.
"We have been starving for someone to fill into that role that Sam Scott graduated out of last year, that shooter role,” Davis said. “Kayla does it day in and day out in practice, so we have been on her about stepping up and shooting with confidence. No matter if it’s in or out, keep shooting it. We all had that confidence in her, but tonight was the first time that I’ve seen it in a game.”
North freshman Journey Houston scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and did everything in her power to will the Wildcats to the road win. She scored inside with 37 seconds remaining to cut North Scott’s lead to three, and after a Lancer turnover, slashed to the basket for a layup plus the foul. She missed the free throw, but after the Lancers made just one of two foul shots on the other end, Houston put back a missed shot to tie the game 48-48 with 16 seconds left.
North Scott broke the Wildcats’ press, and had a two-on-one fast break. North Scott’s Cora O’Neill was fouled, and she made one of two free throws with 5.9 seconds left that provided the final margin. Houston’s desperation 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.
“Win or lose or whatever, we’re trying to build the culture of competing day in and day out. I thought our kids competed really, really hard, so I’m super proud of them,” North head coach Paul Rucker said. “That’s a good program. They won some state titles. So for our kids to come in here into a hostile environment and compete the whole 32 minutes, I’m very proud of them.”
North Scott (9-4, 8-2 MAC) led 10-6 after one quarter of play but then was held without a field goal in the second quarter. The Wildcats blocked three shots, forced six Lancer turnovers, and held North Scott to just two points in the period as they built an 18-12 halftime lead. Kyra Taylor, who scored 10 points for North, blocked five shots in the game.
The Wildcats (4-7, 3-6 MAC) stretched their lead to as many as 10 in the third quarter before North Scott began to claw its way back. It started, appropriately enough, with a Fountain 3-pointer.
“I’m just proud of their grit tonight,” Davis said. “They all had a no-quit mentality, and it showed big time in the second half.”
O’Neill and Lauren Golinghorst added nine points apiece for North Scott, which snapped North’s four-game winning streak. The Wildcats had been averaging over 67 points per game during that stretch, but the Lancers held them nearly 20 points below that.
“We had a goal to hold them to 50 or less,” Fountain said. “Any time they go 50 or more, it’s a really easy game for them. We knew how to shut them down and try to get them to foul out. We worked together and did our jobs.”
And Fountain did her job of hitting some tough shots.
“She made two really tough shots, so you’ve got to give her credit for stepping up in the moment and drilling those things,” Rucker said.