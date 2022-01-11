Fountain's big 3s lift North Scott past Davenport North

ELDRIDGE — For a split second, Kayla Fountain hesitated.

The pause gave Fountain’s defender a chance to close out, but it didn’t matter. The North Scott guard drained the 3-pointer with a hand in her face, putting the Lancers ahead by one in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport North.

And after a made free throw at the other end tied the game, Fountain made another 3-pointer with a hand in her face to put North Scott ahead by three with less than two minutes remaining. The 10th-ranked Lancers held on to edge the Wildcats 49-48 inside The Pit.

“We didn’t want to force up any shots,” Fountain said, “but I knew my teammates had belief in me. We needed that shot at that time, so I kind of had to have belief in myself and I took it.”

Fountain came off the North Scott bench to score a career-high 18 points on Tuesday night. She hit four of her five 3-point attempts in the second half, showing a confidence that Lancer head coach Devvin Davis had never seen her have in a game before.