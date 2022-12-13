Fountain's game-winning 3-pointer lifts Bettendorf past Central DeWitt

Kayla Fountain said it was in the top-2 of shots she's ever hit.

Moments after a turnover allowed Central DeWitt High School girls basketball team to tie the game, the Bettendorf senior raced into the corner, where she took a pass from Faith Furness.

With the clock running down, Fountain threw up a contested shot at the buzzer.

Swish.

Fountain's 3-pointer gave Bettendorf a 64-61 win over the Sabers, helping the Bulldogs come out victorious – albeit in much more dramatic fashion after leading by as much as 14 in the second half, and holding a five-point lead in the final 45 seconds.

"It's just a mindset you have to have. I thought it was good and I wouldn't have got it without my teammate looking at my open shot," said Fountain, who said a game-winner she hit while playing for North Scott last season was the other big shot of her career. "We pushed it for our teammate, she went down and we were all really emotional but it was for her, we had to push through for her and win the game for her."

Those emotions came from an injury to Hattie Aanestad, playing her senior year after missing last season with an ACL injury. Aanestad suffered the injury in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and with head coach Brian Tritt saying they'll "wait and see" after the game, there were visible emotions from some of the players after the injury.

"Kudos to Kayla, stepping up, I think all of our kids were emotional ... about four of our five kids that were playing were crying," Tritt said. "I get it, that's their friend, that's their sister."

Aanestad's injury came with Bettendorf (4-3, 3-2 MAC) nursing a lead, and Central DeWitt's pressing defense took advantage. Thanks to a slew of late-game turnovers, the Sabers cut a 58-50 Bettendorf lead to 61-59 on a 3-point basket from Reagan Hofer with 18 seconds left.

Lillie Petersen then had the ball stolen by EmmaGrace Hartman, who put in a layup with 9 seconds left to tie the game.

But Fountain – who finished with 17 points – responded with the 3 to send the Bulldogs from dejection into delirium.

"The last 10 seconds, after I turned it over, I was like, what did I just do?" Petersen said. "I was like, OK, we're not going to overtime, we're not losing this. ... Just a lot of scared, and then excitement."

Though Petersen had the late game miscue that led to all the drama, the Bettendorf senior more than made up for it with her play throughout the game.

Petersen finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds as well as two steals to pace the Bulldogs throughout the game. She was especially dominant in the first quarter with 12 points to put the Bulldogs up 16-13.

"DeWitt didn't have a lot of tall girls, which is to my advantage so I tried to use my height to my advantage, use the mismatches wisely and I think my teammates found me well," the 6-foot senior said. "We came into this game trying to play our game and ... I think this win is a step up for us so going into the rest of the season, playing other teams for the first time, I think this gave us the momentum."

That inside game opened up the outside shot in the second quarter, as Bettendorf hit three 3s in the frame to open up a 31-21 lead at the half.

Central DeWitt (4-1, 4-1) found its offense in the second half, scoring 20 points in each of the last two quarters to keep within striking distance. Reagan Hofer scored all 17 of her points in the second half, while Lauren Walker scored 13 of her 16 in the final two quarters.

Isabelle Pierce added 12 points for the Sabers, while Aanestad had 12 for Bettendorf before exiting in the fourth quarter.

"Reagan had a great second half, we've kind of been waiting for that from her all season," Central DeWitt head coach Ron O'Brien said. "We haven't played four quarters yet this year, that's been our problem. We're working to get to four quarters and it didn't happen tonight either so we haven't done that yet and that's our goal."

Even so, Bettendorf still led 38-24 midway through the third quarter before the Sabers truly mounted their comeback, something O'Brien was pleased about moving forward.

"That was a gutsy comeback," O'Brien said. "We hung in there and we shot about as bad as we've done all year so to come back in this game was a testament to them."