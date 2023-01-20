Fourth-quarter push helps Knights past North Scott

From the opening tip of Friday's Mississippi Athletic Conference girls' basketball matchup, neither Davenport Assumption or North Scott could gain a sizable advantage.

The largest lead enjoyed by either squad was six, held by Assumption midway through the fourth quarter before the Lancers rallied to tie the game late.

However, a fourth quarter push fueled by senior forward Ava Schubert saw the Knights hit 10-of-12 shots down the stretch to earn a 58-52 victory at home and extend their winning streak to six straight.

"This was a special game for us," said Assumption coach Jake Timm. "North Scott is a really good basketball team, and they've had our number for the last several years, so this was a good win for us."

Schubert hit five of six shots and scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Assumption (9-6, 8-4 MAC) stay in a third-place tie in the MAC with Central DeWitt and earn its eighth win in nine games.

"North Scott is a fantastic team. We love playing them; it's a great matchup for us," said Schubert. "We had so much adrenaline going into the second half. We came out flat for the second half the first time we played them (a 44-27 loss on Dec. 6), so we were not going to let that happen again."

Up 20-18 at halftime, the Lancers (7-8, 7-5) traded buckets with the hosts for most of the third quarter, but gradually worked their way to a 35-30 lead and took a three-point cushion heading into the final eight minutes.

The post duo of senior Lauren Golinghorst (17 points, nine rebounds) and junior Sydney Skarich (10 points, eight rebounds) along with junior forward Makayla Farnum (13 points) set the pace for the Lancers throughout the night.

"Assumption has been playing good basketball lately, and we knew coming in it would not be easy," said North Scott coach Devvin Davis. "We had to come ready to go. Up until the last quarter, we were doing really well. We were out-rebounding them and taking care of the basketball.

"In the fourth, Ava had a nice little run for them. Great players do those kind of things in tight moments."

While Schubert dominated the fourth, it was classmate and guard Jessie Wardlow (10 points) hitting a pair of key shots for the Knights in the final frame.

First, Wardlow buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 35-all early in the final period. Assumption worked its way to a 48-42 lead, but North Scott battled back and tied it at 52-all on a pair of Farnum free throws with 90 seconds left.

Again, Wardlow stepped up with a tie-breaking bucket with 1:10 on the clock to trigger a closing 6-0 run that secured the win for the Knights.

Maddy Nigey added 15 points and Annika Kotula had 10 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

"I think when we caught up with them at the start of the fourth, our momentum and intensity took us through," said Wardlow. "We've gained a lot of confidence the last few weeks, and it's paying off a lot."