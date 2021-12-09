Fourth quarter seals Rocky’s girls basketball win over Alleman

Rock Island’s trio of junior Kayla Rice and seniors Emily Allison and Imari McDuffy were too much for the Alleman Pioneers on Thursday night at the Rock Island Fieldhouse as the Rocks pulled away in the second half to for a 54-40 victory to win intra-city bragging rights in Western Big Conference 6 girls basketball.
Rice had a great overall game in helping the Rocks get back on track after tough back-to-back road losses to Geneseo and Normal Community and led all scorers with 24 points, including three 3-pointers.
McDuffy’s versatility from the guard position, combined with Allison’s shooting and power game inside proved to be an electric combination for the Rocks, proven by Allison’s 12 points and 6 rebounds, and McDuffy’s 12 points, 6 steals, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.
“Kayla had a great game and shot the ball with tremendous confidence, and Imari and Emily are truly starting to gel for us, working the ball inside and getting solid penetration off the dribble as well,” said Rock Island coach Henry Hall after his club moved to 7-4, 3-1 in the WB6. “Basketball entails a long season, and we’ve got the type of team where several players can step forward in any given game and provide us with excellent minutes.”
Also making a differece in the outcome was Coach Hall’s defensive strategy, which limited Alleman’s sophomore star, Clair Hulke, to 8 points and 5 rebounds. But Alleman (5-5, 1-3 Big 6) received excellent offensive production from senior guard Averi Rangel with 14 points from the outside, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Audrey Erickson was a huge factor for the Pioneers in the second quarter, scoring all 10 of her points in the frame.
“We know that Rock Island has a strong combination of scorers and solid defensive players; they did a good job of limiting our looks from the 3-point line, but at the same time, our team showed serious improvement in ball movement and creating shots in the paint to keep the game within range,” Alleman coach Steve Ford. “We are improving, but the little things are often the areas where it makes or breaks us, and Rocky did a much better job on the boards and protecting the ball, especially in the second half.”
The first half of the game in front of a spirited crowd of supporters for both teams was competitive, with multiple lead changes. Rock Island led 15-8 after the first quarter, but Alleman cut the margin 25-23 by halftime behind Erickson's offensive surge.
Alleman opened the second half with five straight points — a corner 3-pointer from junior Tyla Thomas and a bucket in the low post by Hulke. However, the second half of the game was when Rock Island’s experience and quickness paid off by forcing Alleman turnovers and converting them into points in the paint by Rice and Allison. Rock Island led 36-28 at the end of the third.
Alleman again scored the first five points of the fourth and worked hard on defense to limit Rocky to one shot per possession, but couldn't catch up.
McDuffy led Rocky's defense by creating turnovers with steals and tipped passes in Rocky’s 12-2 run in the fourth that sealed the victory.
“Imari is our floor leader, she is a four-year starter and does so many things well, and tonight she did a great job of controlling the tempo of the game and creating disruption in Alleman’s offense,” said Hall. “Alleman is very well coached, they display great ball movement, and it was important for Imari and Kayla at the guard position to do their thing by working together to fill the passing lanes.”
“The Western Big 6 conference is tough, no doubt about it, and we need to get better looks from the outside and shoot with a higher percentage against the top teams if we are going to compete," said Alleman's Ford. "But I love how our players continue to fight and have the will to keep improving and pick up some wins as the season moves along.”