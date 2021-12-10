Free throw lifts Central DeWitt past Davenport North

DeWITT – One well-timed free throw allowed the Central DeWitt girls basketball team to hold off win-hungry Davenport North on Friday night.
The Sabers’ Allie Meadows hit the first of two free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining to give Central DeWitt a 59-58 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
The Wildcats’ Divine Bourrage rattled a 3-point attempt from just inside the center jump circle off the rim as time expired.
“Good high school game between two good teams. In the end, we were just one free throw better,’’ Central DeWitt coach Justin Shiltz said.
The Sabers overcame a four-point deficit heading into the final quarter and a 25-point, 14-rebound performance by the Wildcats’ Journey Houston to earn their third win in four games.
The loss was the fifth in as many games for North, including four that have been decided by three points or less.
Wildcats coach Paul Rucker noticed a difference, however, in this outing for his young North team.
“Every loss is a tough one, but I saw some good things in this game. There was more cohesion in the way we played. The passes were delivered where they needed to go and the teammate was ready for it,’’ Rucker said.
“We played more as a team. We’ll get it figured out and we will get it figured out together, which is what I was hoping to see.’’
Shiltz saw early-season growth from his team as well as.
“You need games like this in December because you will find yourself in these positions in January and February,’’ Shiltz said. “Teams need to learn how to deal with the adversity that occurs in games and I felt like we did a good of that tonight.’’
North gave Central DeWitt little choice.
The Sabers ran off nine unanswered points midway through the second quarter, opening a 27-19 lead on two of Taylor Veach’s team-leading 18 points with 3 minutes, 49 seconds to play in the first half.
Houston collected eight of the Wildcats’ final nine points of the quarter to pull North within 29-28 at the break.
She added 11 more points in the third quarter before picking up her fourth foul in the final seconds of the quarter.
Her work, complemented by a 12-point effort from Bourrage and an 11-point game from Kyra Taylor, allowed the Wildcats to open a lead which reached 47-41 on 3-pointer by Bourrage with :23 to play in the third quarter.
A basket by Lauren Walker cut the North lead to 47-43 heading into the final quarter.
Scores by Meadows, who finished with 17 points, and Reagan Hofer tied the game at 47 just over a minute into the final quarter and set up the back-and-forth battle to the finish.
A basket on a drive by Veach pushed Central DeWitt in front 58-57 with 1:22 to play before she then hit 1-of-2 free throws with :42 remaining to even things at 58 and set the stage for Meadows to hit the game-winner at the line.
“We knew North would come in here hungry for a win, giving us their best shot,’’ Shiltz said. “They needed a win and they played that way. I’m proud of the way our team responded to the challenge. North gave us their best shot and we met it and found a way to earn the win.’’