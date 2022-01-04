Free throws push Lancers past Sabers in state-ranked battle

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott girls’ basketball team stumbled into the holiday break. It dropped three out of four and struggled to establish any consistency.
North Scott turned the page and opened 2022 with a signature win that it hopes gets them trending in the right direction.
Lauren Golinghorst had a career-high 24 points and hauled in a dozen rebounds as Class 4A 12th-ranked North Scott edged ninth-ranked Central DeWitt 55-50 on Tuesday night at The Pit.
“This was really big for us,” Golinghorst said. “It kind of shows the state we can be ranked higher than what we are. We had that rough patch before break, so it feels good to come out and get this one.”
Free throws turned out to be the difference for North Scott (7-3, 6-2 MAC).
Hattie Hagedorn buried four straight foul shots, including two to nudge the Lancers in front with 48.8 seconds remaining, and Golinghorst sank a pair to lift them past the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorites.
“Free throws are something I’ve practiced for years and years,” said Hagedorn, who was one of 12 finalists for an Elks Hoops Shot national free throw title as an 11-year-old in 2016. “I feel really comfortable in those situations. I know my teammates are behind me.
“There are a certain number we have to make in practice, and that helps translate to the game.”
North Scott was 14 of 17 at the foul line. Conversely, Central DeWitt (6-3, 5-3) was 15 of 25.
“(Free throws) have been a big focus lately,” Lancers coach Devvin Davis said. “We shot and made some big ones tonight.”
Just as vital as North Scott’s accuracy from the foul line was its resiliency.
The Lancers led for much of the game and built a nine-point margin midway through the third quarter, but the Sabers slapped on a press, with some trapping action, and flummoxed the Lancers to get back in the game.
After Division I recruits Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows combined for only eight first-half points, the duo had 25 in the closing two quarters.
Meadows scored on a drive with 4:08 remaining to put the Sabers in front, 46-43, and punctuate an 11-4 surge.
“Our girls were super resilient,” Davis said. “They handled some adversity. We were up, got down and we could have folded. We didn’t.
“Our whole goal was not to get tight on offense.”
Sydney Skarich, Golinghorst and Cora O’Neill triggered a six-point surge to put the Lancers back in front. Veach and freshman Lauren Walker responded with three throws for Central DeWitt to even the game with a minute left.
Hagedorn knocked in free throws on North Scott’s next two trips. Central DeWitt, meanwhile, split a pair and then saw Veach miss a deep 3-pointer. Golinghorst hauled in the rebound with 11.8 seconds left and made two foul shots to secure the win.
“We had to keep pushing,” Golinghorst said. “Even though we have such a young team, we have been playing together for a long time and we bond so well. Coming out with a win like this, it feels amazing.”
O’Neill finished with 11 points and Hagedorn had 10 for the Lancers.
“Everyone has to be a scorer for us,” Hagedorn said. “We can’t rely on Lauren every game even though we love her and want to at times. Everyone has got to contribute, and we worked on that over break. It helped tonight.”
Veach finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Meadows had 16 points and Walker finished with a dozen. It was Central DeWitt's third conference road loss in four tries.