Galesburg cancels check from East Moline United Township 54-40

Galesburg called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-40 defeat of East Moline United Township on December 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 14-2 lead over East Moline United Township.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 29-19 deficit.

East Moline United Township fought back in the third quarter to make it 38-30.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Silver Streaks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-10 final quarter, too.

Last season, Galesburg and East Moline United Township squared off with January 29, 2022 at Galesburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

