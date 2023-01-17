Galesburg Christian collects victory over Bettendorf Morning Star 43-27

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Galesburg Christian still prevailed 43-27 against Bettendorf Morning Star at Bettendorf Morning Star Academy on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Bettendorf Morning Star faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian took on Moline Quad Cities Christian on January 13 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
