Galesburg Christian dismantles Moline Quad Cities Christian 52-27

Galesburg Christian scored early and often to roll over Moline Quad Cities Christian 52-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian faced off on February 4, 2022 at Galesburg Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Galesburg Christian took on Bettendorf Morning Star on January 6 at Galesburg Christian School. For results, click here.

