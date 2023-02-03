Galesburg Christian turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 44-31 win over Fulton Unity Christian in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian . For a full recap, click here. Galesburg Christian took on Moline Quad Cities Christian on January 24 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. Click here for a recap.

