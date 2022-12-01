Galesburg Christian triggers avalanche over Moline Quad Cities Christian 62-33

Galesburg Christian didn't tinker with Moline Quad Cities Christian, scoring a 62-33 result in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian faced off on February 4, 2022 at Galesburg Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.