Galesburg darts by East Moline United Township in easy victory 64-38

Galesburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Moline United Township 64-38 Saturday in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 29-15 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks opened a huge 35-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Galesburg roared to a 50-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers closed the lead with a 15-14 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Galesburg and East Moline United Township faced off on January 29, 2022 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 19, East Moline United Township faced off against Sterling and Galesburg took on Geneseo on January 19 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.