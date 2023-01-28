Galesburg darts by East Moline United Township in easy victory 64-38

Galesburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Moline United Township 64-38 Saturday in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 29-15 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks opened a huge 35-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Galesburg roared to a 50-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 15-14 margin in the final quarter.

