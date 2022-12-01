Galesburg denies Geneseo's challenge 52-37

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Galesburg still prevailed 52-37 against Geneseo in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Geneseo and Galesburg played in a 51-46 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.
