Galesburg designs winning blueprint on East Moline United Township 57-40

Galesburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop East Moline United Township 57-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Galesburg faced off against Geneseo and East Moline United Township took on Sterling on January 20 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
Galesburg darted in front of East Moline United Township 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
Galesburg's offense moved to a 23-17 lead over East Moline United Township at the half.
Galesburg's leverage showed as it carried a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
