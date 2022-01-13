 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg overcomes Moline's lead, then earns win 56-40
Galesburg overcomes Moline's lead, then earns win 56-40

Galesburg dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 56-40 win over Moline in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.

In recent action on January 6, Moline faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on Rock Island on January 4 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over the Silver Streaks as the first quarter ended.

The Maroons took a 28-24 lead over the Silver Streaks heading to halftime locker room.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-32 lead over the Maroons.

