Galesburg runs take down Panthers

GALESBURG — The difference between a good team and a winning team often comes down to the little things. For the United Township girls basketball team, it seems to be those dastardly runs they give up.

That was the case once again on Saturday against the Galesburg Silver Streaks. In this case, there were two rough patches that keyed the Silver Streaks to a 68-54 Western Big 6 Conference win at John Thiel Gym.

Up 19-9 late in the first quarter, the Panthers saw that 10-point lead go away midway through the second quarter with a 14-4 Streaks' run that tied the game.

Then, with UT (8-19, 2-9 WB6) back ahead 40-36 early in the third quarter, Galesburg (15-12, 4-7) went on a 15-2 streak to carry a 51-42 lead into the final quarter. The Streaks then held on the rest of the way.

"I don't have an answer to why that happens so many times," UT coach Carie Walker said. "If I had that answer, we would be in much better shape. We had Jade Hunter miss two layups in that stretch and those are shots she never misses. (Galesburg) made some big shots that hurt us."