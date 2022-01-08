Galva battles early, but Wilton rolls to decisive Shootout win

A late addition to the IHMVCU Shootout to replace a COVID-paused Riverdale club, the Galva girls' basketball team was more than happy to participate.
That excitement showed against Wilton in the first of Saturday's four-game Shootout bill at Moline's Wharton Field House as the Lady Cats battled the Beavers tough for the first eight minutes.
Once the second quarter commenced, Wilton scored 16 straight points for the bulk of an 18-0 run that all but decided the matter as the Beavers rolled to a decisive 75-29 victory.
"When I asked the girls if they wanted to come up Saturday, every one of them wanted to," Galva coach Dan Russell said. "Getting to play in a historic place, a venue they're not used to being in, and we came out playing pretty well and hung with them for awhile."
Indeed, the Lady Cats (7-12) battled Wilton even-up as junior Katie Yelm scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter. The Beavers got up by five, but a Lexi Stone 3-pointer with 1:10 on the clock got Galva back within two at 17-15.
But in a sign of things to come, Wilton's Bayley Madlock drained a bucket with 30 seconds left to put the Beavers up 19-15 after one. That basket turned out to be the opening salvo in Wilton's game-turning 18-0 run.
"We didn't know too much about them," said Wilton senior forward Kelsey Drake, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player after going for 18 points, six rebounds and five steals.
"We knew they were quick. I think we did a good job of stopping them up top, and our defense really came to play."
With the Beaver defense clamping down on Galva, the duo of Drake and classmate Ella Caffery (19 points, 15 rebounds) imposed their will offensively.
The pair combined for 25 first-half points as Wilton turned a close game after one into a 37-17 halftime lead. The Beavers kept the Lady Cats from scoring until Yelm hit a bucket with 45.1 seconds left before halftime.
"We played last night, so we were coming back after a big game (a 62-36 win over River Valley South rival Tipton) and getting a feel for Galva," Caffery said. "Once we developed a feel, we knew how to beat them."
With Caffery in particular dominating on the inside, the Beavers used their height to their advantage after adjusting to Galva's game.
"We did a good job of getting the ball inside," she said. "My teammates did a good job passing it in to me."
For the Lady Cats, Yelm and Ava Strom each finished with 10 points and five rebounds, with Kendall Rogers also snaring five boards and Stone adding four steals.