Galva casts spell on Woodhull Al/Cam 44-39

Galva showed its poise to outlast a game Woodhull Al/Cam squad for a 44-39 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 2.
Last season, Woodhull Al/Cam and Galva squared off with January 3, 2022 at Galva High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.