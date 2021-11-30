 Skip to main content
Galva explodes on Varna Midland 52-26
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Galva turned out the lights on Varna Midland 52-26 on November 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Galva made the first move by forging a 12-4 margin over Varna Midland after the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a huge 29-9 gap over the Timberwolves at the half.

The third quarter gave Galva a 37-18 lead over Varna Midland.

