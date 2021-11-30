Galva explodes on Varna Midland 52-26

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Galva turned out the lights on Varna Midland 52-26 on November 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Galva made the first move by forging a 12-4 margin over Varna Midland after the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a huge 29-9 gap over the Timberwolves at the half.
The third quarter gave Galva a 37-18 lead over Varna Midland.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.