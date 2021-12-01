Galva finds small margin for win in tilt with Kewanee Wethersfield 42-36

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Galva didn't mind, dispatching Kewanee Wethersfield 42-36 on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Flying Geese after the first quarter.
The Wildcats moved in front of the Flying Geese 31-23 going into the fourth quarter.
