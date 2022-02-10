Galva slips past Orion 34-30

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Galva passed in a 34-30 victory at Orion's expense at Orion High on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Orion faced off against Spring Valley Hall and Galva took on Toulon Stark County on January 31 at Toulon Stark County High School. For more, click here.
