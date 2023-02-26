WDM Dowling (19-4) vs. Davenport North (21-2)

What: Iowa Class 5A state quarterfinal

When: Monday, 3:15 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Twitter: @mattcoss78

At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 11:45 a.m. Thursday against Pleasant Valley or WDM Valley.

About Dowling: The Maroons are making their 24th trip to the state tourney, the sixth in eight years under coach Kristin Meyer. Dowling has won 16 straight games, including a 62-48 win over second-ranked Johnston. Sophomore Ava Zediker averages 19.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Dowling starts three sophomores and two seniors, but 6-foot-1 freshman Ellie Muller is a big piece off the bench. She's averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

About North: North is at the state tournament for the second time, the first under coach Paul Rucker. The Wildcats have three players averaging double figures — Journey Houston (19.0), Divine Bourrage (14.0) and Alyvia McCorkle (10.4). Mariah Thompson, who will play basketball at Coe College next year, leads North with 44 made 3s this season. Rucker's team has been held below 50 points just twice all season, both times to Pleasant Valley (29 and 46).