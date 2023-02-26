WDM Valley (15-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (23-0)

What: Iowa Class 5A state quarterfinal

When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 11:45 a.m. Thursday against West Des Moines Dowling or Davenport North.

We meet again: Both semifinalists a year ago, PV beat Valley 32-31 in the Johnston Winter Tip-Off Classic in mid-December. However, Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said both teams are much better than what that contest showed. PV was 3-for-14 and Valley was 2-for-23 from beyond the arc in that meeting. Halle Vice had 15 points in that game for PV. Brynne Katcher led Valley with 14.

About Valley: Matt Uthoff, who spent 17 seasons as the boys' basketball coach at West Delaware, is in his first year leading the Valley girls. Junior Elise Jaeger averages a team-high 13.1 points and nine rebounds per game. Six of Valley's eight defeats have come against the 5A state field — Johnston (twice), Pleasant Valley, Ankeny Centennial, Southeast Polk and Dowling.

About PV: The only unbeaten team in 5A, PV has had four games decided by single digits this season -- Davenport North (twice), Valley and Assumption. Vice, an all-tournament selection a year ago, is third in the field in scoring at 21 points per game. Goetz won her 200th game at PV in the regional semifinal. She was 25-2 in one season at Assumption.