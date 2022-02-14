Geneseo and Rock Island advance in playoffs to set up 'the trilogy'

GENESEO — The top two teams in the Western Big 6 Conference race will meet again in the playoffs.

Both Rock Island and Geneseo advanced Monday evening at Geneseo High School, but the two games couldn’t have been any different.

Geneseo stormed past Streator 98-21, setting a single-game scoring record.

Rock Island climbed back from a double-digit deficit at half to hang on for a 53-47 victory over Ottawa.

The two teams will now meet for the third time this season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Geneseo for the Class 3A Geneseo Regional title. They split the first two matchups. Rock Island (19-11) is the only team to take down the state's top-ranked Maple Leafs (30-1) this season.

“It’s the trilogy,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “We played them the first time and we didn’t play very well, but the second time we proved we could play with them. It’s going to be tough (on the road) because the entire city of Geneseo is going to be here, but I hope the entire city of Rock Island can be here, too.”

Rocky rallies: Rock Island’s Emily Allison couldn’t have shot the ball any better and the Rocks needed that effort.

The senior guard was 6 for 6 from the field and knocked down two clutch free throws with 22 seconds remaining to make it a two possession game.

Along with the offense of Bri Stewart, the pair brought Rock Island back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

“We realized that this could be the end, and we realized we had to play together as a team,” Allison said. “When we share the ball, I just know we are going to win. We have played together since like fourth grade, and that’s how we have always played. That’s how we need to be.”

But in the first half, Rocky didn’t play cohesively. The Rocks struggled to get into a groove offensively and the Pirates kept the pace as slow as it could, which worked against Rock Island’s favor. The game was tied 10-10 after the first and both teams took less than nine shots.

“We were a little passive in the first half,” Hall said. “I don’t know if we had jitters, but we knew (Ottawa) was good. We just didn’t play defense like we normally do.”

Ottawa (23-6) forced 10 turnovers by halftime and led 25-15. There were almost no opportunities for the Rocks to run on fast breaks. But the bigger problem was Ottawa’s 3-point shooting. Senior Brooke Waddell (19 points) drained four from beyond the arc in the first half and teammate Zoe Harris hit two more.

But that’s when things changed.

“I told them they are either going to go down swinging or they’re going to look really bad,” Hall said. “We started playing defense the way we need to in the third quarter and then started getting easy stuff on offense.”

The Rocks came out in the second half and immediately controlled the tempo. Rock Island moved the ball quickly on offense, targeting Stewart down low, and the senior forward knocked down her first two shots to cut it to six. Then, Allison fought for an offensive rebound and knocked down a 15-foot jumper to cut it to four before the mask timeout.

Kayla Rice got hot after that. The junior guard knocked down two 3s to give Rocky its first lead since the first quarter. Stewart finished with 11 points in the third to give Rocky the 40-34 lead at the end of the quarter - a 25-9 swing.

“At half, I knew we were in a dogfight,” Hall said. “We just had to take it one possession at a time to get back in the game. I just didn’t think we would get back that fast.”

Ottawa’s Waddell continued to hurt the Rocks from deep, draining two from the right side to cut the Rocky lead to 44-43 with just under two minutes remaining.

Rock Island kept the lead down the stretch, though, and Allison’s shots from the charity stripe with 22 seconds left put away the game.

Geneseo rolls: Geneseo High School girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to postseason play.

The No. 1 ranked Maple Leafs wasted no time in rattling off a 42-0 scoring run in the first half to put the game out of reach by halftime. And by the end of the fourth, Geneseo had a program record for points scored in a single game even after liberally using reserves.

“We are a pretty good team and I thought we clicked today,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said after the running-clock victory. “We made some shots. They have had a tough season, I know they are young, but we don’t try to show anyone up. We respect everybody and are going to come out and play our game against everybody.”

"We were up 25 so we took the press off, but at this time of year you can’t tell them to stop playing. If you take the foot off the gas, bad things can happen down the road. We were not disrespecting them, but we had to play our game.”

And the Maple Leafs played one of their most impressive games of the season. After Streator tied the game on a shot in the paint to make it 2-2, Geneseo ended the quarter on a 31-0 run.

Geneseo's defense allowed the Bulldogs just four shot attempts in the first quarter, getting 19 turnovers. Streator went 11 straight possessions without a shot as Geneseo jumped pass after pass before the half-court line with its full-court press.

“When we are doing our pressing system the right way, it’s five people playing as one,” Hardison said. “I thought we did that well tonight.”

The seemingly endless turnovers resulted in wide-open layup opportunities. Four Maple Leafs had six or more points in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Maple Leafs sat their entire starting five for certain stretches, allowing nine players to score by halftime when the lead was 58-9. Kammie Ludwig led the way with 20 – most of which came on the fast break.

A combination of bad passes and good Geneseo defense forced Streator into 25 turnovers by halftime.

The starting five played the opening few minutes of the third, but then the bench took over to break the scoring record. 13 Maple Leafs scored points as Geneseo forced 35 turnovers.

Taylor Krueger’s layup at the buzzer set the school record (98) and sent the Geneseo bench into a frenzy.

