Geneseo beats Moline in battle of unbeatens

In a game that featured huge early runs and amazing individual efforts before going down to the wire, Geneseo held off Moline to secure a huge road win and move alone atop the Western Big Six standings.
The real winner on the court on Thursday, however, might have been girls' high school basketball.
The previously unbeaten Maple Leafs (11-0, 6-0 Big 6) and Maroons (12-1, 5-1) put on quite a performance in front of a big and loud crowd at Wharton Field House, with Geneseo prevailing in the end, 73-68.
"We look at every game as a big one, and this was one of those road games where we protected the zero with a big road win," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "It was a great atmosphere and a fun game to play. We love going up and down."
Even with the loss, Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour couldn't help but find more positives than negatives, and she is already looking forward to the rematch in Geneseo on Feb. 8.
"That was just a great basketball game," she said. "I look at the two communities and the crowd (Thursday night), and that is a huge win for girls' basketball. That was huge for both schools and both teams. Great intensity and I can't wait to see them again. Even in a loss, this was a game I enjoyed watching."
Both teams had outstanding individual efforts. For Geneseo, Maddi Barickman scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Kammie Ludwig added 22 points and seven caroms. For Moline, Cierra McNamee made 15 of her 16 shots and finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds, and Bralee Trice added 15 points and eight rebounds.
As much as Sant Amout enjoyed the game, she loved it even more in the early going. The Maroons had the Maple Leafs reeling with several turnovers that Moline turned into baskets and a 22-9 lead five minutes into the game.
"I don't think we could have ever expected that," Ludwig said. "We were down a big amount, but we just pushed harder and never panicked."
That's when the Leafs made their run right back at Moline. With Moline's Kadence Trice on the bench with a knee injury and McNamee and Trice in foul trouble, Geneseo went on a 29-6 run and never trailed again.
"We made a defensive tweak and we were able to get someone open in the middle of their zone, which gave us a 3-on-2 to the basket," Barickman said. "We were spreading the wings and getting some shots for me or getting Kammie to the basket."
Added Hardison, "Moline did to us what we have been doing to our opponents, punching us in the gut. Kammie showed she may be a sophomore but she is way beyond her years. She settled us down and then Maddi really got going and played really well.
"I also loved what our two sophomores did off the bench. (Danielle) Beach hit some big shots and Ann Wirth did a nice job in the middle."
The Maroons kept making runs to get the lead to four or five, but the Leafs kept hitting big shots to rebuild their advantage.
"This was really big to get a win on their court with a loud crowd," Ludwig said. "I appreciated all the fans; we had a ton cheer us on. We wanted this bad, and we played that way."
The Maroons were hampered by Tatum's injury (she played fewer than eight minutes) and the foul trouble for McNamee as well as Trice, who fouled out.
"Having Bralee and CC on the bench too long really hurt, but I also thought our players off the bench came up and made some big plays," Sant Amour said. "I'm proud of my girls and they played their hearts out. Barickman is the real deal, and Ludwig can really play."