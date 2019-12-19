Geneseo beats Moline in battle of unbeatens

As much as Sant Amout enjoyed the game, she loved it even more in the early going. The Maroons had the Maple Leafs reeling with several turnovers that Moline turned into baskets and a 22-9 lead five minutes into the game.

"I don't think we could have ever expected that," Ludwig said. "We were down a big amount, but we just pushed harder and never panicked."

That's when the Leafs made their run right back at Moline. With Moline's Kadence Trice on the bench with a knee injury and McNamee and Trice in foul trouble, Geneseo went on a 29-6 run and never trailed again.

"We made a defensive tweak and we were able to get someone open in the middle of their zone, which gave us a 3-on-2 to the basket," Barickman said. "We were spreading the wings and getting some shots for me or getting Kammie to the basket."

Added Hardison, "Moline did to us what we have been doing to our opponents, punching us in the gut. Kammie showed she may be a sophomore but she is way beyond her years. She settled us down and then Maddi really got going and played really well.

"I also loved what our two sophomores did off the bench. (Danielle) Beach hit some big shots and Ann Wirth did a nice job in the middle."