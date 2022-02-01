Geneseo bounces back from loss with stout defensive effort against United Township

GENESEO — The high-powered Geneseo offense couldn’t quite get firing on all cylinders Tuesday night, but it didn’t need too.

The Maple Leafs’ defense had the game under wraps by halftime.

Geneseo bounced back after its 36-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Rock Island with a 66-40 victory over United Township at home.

The defensive effort was noticeably more aggressive than Saturday, which allowed Geneseo (26-1, 11-1 WB6) to hold UT to just 13 points at half.

“Saturday lit a fire underneath us,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said after earning his 200th career victory. “These girls want to compete. They took the punch in the mouth against Rock Island and are going to use that as motivation. Rock Island beat us at all facets of the game, they really did. But I thought we played as a team tonight and executed the defensive game plan.”

The game plan was simple. Stop UT’s (8-13, 4-8 WB6) Lorena Awou. The 6-foot-4 sophomore center came into the game averaging a double-double (10.8 PPG, 13.1 RPG) in conference play, but had just one shot attempt at halftime which was blocked. Awou’s first points didn’t come until the fourth quarter. She was held to two points and eight rebounds, both below her average.

“(Awou’s) really good and really tall and has gotten so much better,” Hardison said. “We have so much respect for her and we tried to blanket her and give a lot of help side. I thought the girls executed. We wanted someone else to beat us. When the girls play together and execute defensively, good things happen.”

The Maple Leafs set the tone in the first quarter with a defense that was near impossible for the Panthers to penetrate. After the first eight minutes, UT had only one more shot from the field (six) than turnovers (five). Panther possessions lasted 30 or 40 seconds, and after so many passes, one would be off target for a Maple Leaf defender to take advantage of.

For Geneseo, shots didn’t fall at that much higher of a rate (11-26 from the field), but the Maple Leafs were able to extend the lead from nine to 20 points in the second quarter behind easy buckets in transition after UT turnovers. Ludwig capitalized the most on those opportunities, having a team-high 12 points at half, but Ali Rapps and Danielle Beach both hit a pair of 3s in the second quarter to make it 33-13 by half.

“Our defensive effort was where it needed to be,” United Township coach Carie Walker said. “They hit some shots against us at the beginning with a hand in their face and there is nothing you can do about that. There’s a lot of players you have to stop. There is a reason they are ranked number one in state.”

Five different Maple Leafs ended the night with nine or more points (Ludwig 20, Jordan Porter 12, Rapps 10, Annie Wirth 9 and Beach 9).

“That huge for us,” Hardison said. “Having Ali run the show, Kammie scoring, and Annie got into foul trouble or I think she could have gotten more. We are a team. Not one player. Having Jordan and Danielle score too is much better than relying on a single player.”

Things remained the same in the third quarter. The pace continued to be slow and both teams struggled to get the ball to go into the hoop on a consistent basis. Ludwig scored eight in the third to help push the Geneseo lead to 47-22, but it was the Maple Leaf defense that continued to dominate. Awou didn’t attempt a shot in the third and UT was 8-38 from the field heading into the fourth quarter.

Geneseo forced 23 turnovers and turned many into easy points in transition to keep the lead around 20 points the entire second half.

“The key was defense,” Hardison said. “We didn’t rebound as well in the second half and I think that allowed them to score a little bit more than we would have liked, but we were able to score in transition.”

UT never made it close, but the Panthers also didn’t let it get out of hand. Four scorers had seven or more (Tia Lewis 9, Kaylie Pena 8, Ciara Hull 7 and Karina Castenada-Villapando 7) as the Panthers stepped up and hit jump shots in the second half.

“We only lost that second half by six points,” Walker said. “We finally settled in and hit the shots we can make. But we are a young team and we are going through some growing pains. We have to go through those, but they recognize they are improving. I think they are growing.

“They always talk about being a young team, and they are, but they are gamers. Once they get more experience under them they will be just as competitive as anyone that walks out there on the floor.”

For the Maple Leafs, the win signaled back to business. The players celebrated Hardison’s 200th victory and stuck around afterwards to talk, a much different scene than Saturday.

“It was really important to get this,” Hardison said. “The loss to Rock Island hurts, but it takes a little bit of pressure off the undefeated season. We still have everything in front of us, all of our goals. We control our destiny in conference. We need to focus on that. That’s the next goal we are thinking of.”

Geneseo will continue its quest for a conference title at 7 p.m. Thursday against Alleman at home. UT will try to snap its three-game skid at 7 p.m. Thursday against Quincy on the road.

