Geneseo buries Normal Community West under avalanche of points 67-42
Geneseo buries Normal Community West under avalanche of points 67-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Geneseo turned out the lights on Normal Community West 67-42 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Maple Leafs jumped in front of the Wildcats 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

Geneseo's offense jumped to a 31-20 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.

Geneseo's rule showed as it carried a 67-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

