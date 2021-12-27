Geneseo buries Normal Community West under avalanche of points 67-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Geneseo turned out the lights on Normal Community West 67-42 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.
The Maple Leafs jumped in front of the Wildcats 19-9 to begin the second quarter.
Geneseo's offense jumped to a 31-20 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.
Geneseo's rule showed as it carried a 67-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
