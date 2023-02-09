Since entering the Western Big 6 four seasons ago, Geneseo girls basketball has set the standard for the rest of the league.

The Maple Leafs won their fourth consecutive Western Big 6 title with a 65-38 victory over Moline on Thursday at Wharton Field House.

A perfect 4-for-4 mark.

“We are the second smallest school in the conference, but we want to make sure people know we are here to compete and stay for the long haul,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We didn’t want to be a one-show pony, and now four years in … and we are still competing. We want to be able to do that every year.”

The Maple Leafs (25-6, 11-3 WB6) were able to do it again this season despite losing three senior starters, including all-state guard Kammie Ludwig, but Geneseo simply retooled and reset.

Geneseo won 10 of its final 11 games to close out the regular season, and seven of the last eight conference matchups. The Maple Leafs will head into postseason play on a seven-game winning streak.

“We’ve worked really hard to get to this moment,” senior power forward Annie Wirth said. “We’ve won it four straight years in a row now, and that’s really important for us. I hope next year we are able to do the same.”

However, it wasn’t a given early in the season.

At times, Geneseo played out of sorts and let games like United Township (overtime loss) and Hyde Park (double digit lead) slip away before the turn of the calendar.

“We hadn’t played together much at the beginning of the year because we had so many senior leaders the past few years,” senior guard Danielle Beach said. “It took a little bit to figure out how each of us worked, but eventually we did that and turned a corner.”

Hardison believes that turn came at the State Farm Holiday Classic right before New Year’s. Since then, Geneseo has gone 15-3 and won games over UT and Galesburg, which were losses in December.

“We really bonded at State Farm, I mean, that’s the tournament that was so important to this group,” Hardison said. “We learned to love each other as a team and that’s where we started to play our best basketball.

“I just hope we can keep this trajectory now.”

Hardison’s wishes came true in the first after Geneseo took a 10-2 lead against Moline (6-21, 4-10 WB6), but things got sloppy in a hurry.

Moline's Nailah Anders had a lot of good looks in the paint with Wirth on the bench with foul trouble and ended the game with a team-high 14 points. The Maroons cut it to 18-14, but a scoring drought that lasted over five minutes in the second quarter allowed Geneseo extend the lead to as much as 13 points in the first half.

Anders cut it to 29-20 at half, but that was as close as Moline would get for the rest of the game.

“We went into the locker room and talked about how we wanted to win this conference title on our own,” Beach said. “We didn’t want to share with anyone, and that gave us a lot of motivation going into the second half.”

With Wirth back on the floor, she quickly went to work. She started with an and-one, and scored the first seven of the third to put Geneseo on top 36-20 by the 6:31 mark.

“She (Wirth) does not like to sit on the bench,” Hardison said. “Every time she gets in foul trouble in the first half, the beginning of that third quarter is a scary time for the opponent. She did a really good job in that third quarter.”

Beach (13 points), Mia Kelly (9 points) and Addison Snodgrass (6 points) also got in on the action to help the Maple Leafs lead by many as 22 in the third.

Moline had two separate scoring droughts that lasted over five minutes and turned the ball over 22 times. Geneseo had four defenders outside the arc at times to pressure Maroon passers, and Moline had trouble getting the ball inside.

Geneseo also drew 14 fouls in the second half and knocked down 24-of-27 free throws.

“Moline is very athletic, and they are very good despite what their record shows,” Hardison said. “This was a great game to catapult us into the postseason.”

Moline earned the No. 8 seed in the O’Fallon Sectional and will face No. 1 Normal Community on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

The No. 1 seeded Maple Leafs will face the winner of Streator/Morris on Tuesday in Ottawa.

"We want to compete for a regional title," Hardison said. "That's our goal as the one seed, and then we will worry about whatever comes after that."