Geneseo clinches Western Big 6 girls hoops title

"On the shot, it was just a case of us all doing our part because we win as a team," said Beach, who scored 11 points. "I wasn't sure it was going in, but I was hoping."

Added Frerichs, "I know it was pretty physical all day in the paint, but I saw an opening and took it."

None of those happenings were a surprise to Hardison.

"We have been telling Danielle to be more selfish and look to score," he said. "Keeli is a senior leader. She is not our scoring leader, rebound leader, assists leader or steals leader. She is our senior leader and she wanted to finish."

The Frerichs layup was the biggest dagger for the Maroons.

"That was a tough situation," Moline assistant coach Russ Kooken said. Moline head coach Tracey Sant Amour had to leave right after the game to take her daughter to a game in Bettendorf. "We had all the momentum and they go right back down and score.

"Overall, this was a real positive game for us. These girls showed again that whether we are up by 20 points or down by 20 they will give us the same effort."