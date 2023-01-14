 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo comes to play in easy win over Mundelein 49-22

Geneseo left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Mundelein from start to finish for a 49-22 victory on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 7, Geneseo faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley. Click here for a recap.

