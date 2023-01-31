Geneseo controls the action and East Moline United Township 77-49

Geneseo controlled the action to earn an impressive 77-49 win against East Moline United Township in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.

Last season, Geneseo and East Moline United Township squared off with December 16, 2021 at Geneseo High School last season.

