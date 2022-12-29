Geneseo denies Morton's challenge 44-34

Riding a wave of production, Geneseo surfed over Morton 44-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Geneseo jumped in front of Morton 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters battled back to make it 21-16 at halftime.

Geneseo darted to a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Potters 15-12 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.