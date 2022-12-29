Geneseo denies Morton's challenge 44-34

Riding a wave of production, Geneseo surfed over Morton 44-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Geneseo jumped in front of Morton 15-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Potters battled back to make it 21-16 at halftime.
Geneseo darted to a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Potters 15-12 in the last stanza.
