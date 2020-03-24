Geneseo duo, Rock Island's Simmer honored by IBCA

In its debut season as Western Big 6 members, the Geneseo girls' basketball team made an immediate impact by winning the conference championship.

Two of the key performers for the Maple Leafs during a 24-7 season that ended with a 52-39 loss to Peoria Richwoods in the Class 3A Canton Regional finals were honored for their efforts when the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced its annual All-State teams for all four classes.

Sophomore guard Kammie Ludwig earned second-team IBCA All-State honors, with junior teammate and fellow guard Maddi Barickman earning special mention status. Barickman was one of three Western Big 6 players to earn special mention honors, alongside Sterling junior Brooklyn Borum and Galesburg junior Riley Jenkins.

Also earning second-team 3A All-State kudos was Rock Island senior forward Hannah Simmer, who helped the Lady Rocks to a 23-10 finish and a share of second place in the Big 6 with Quincy, with both teams finishing 10-4 and a game behind Geneseo. Simmer, like Ludwig, was an Associated Press honorable mention All-State pick.