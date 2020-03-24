Geneseo duo, Rock Island's Simmer honored by IBCA

In its debut season as Western Big 6 members, the Geneseo girls' basketball team made an immediate impact by winning the conference championship.
Two of the key performers for the Maple Leafs during a 24-7 season that ended with a 52-39 loss to Peoria Richwoods in the Class 3A Canton Regional finals were honored for their efforts when the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced its annual All-State teams for all four classes.
Sophomore guard Kammie Ludwig earned second-team IBCA All-State honors, with junior teammate and fellow guard Maddi Barickman earning special mention status. Barickman was one of three Western Big 6 players to earn special mention honors, alongside Sterling junior Brooklyn Borum and Galesburg junior Riley Jenkins.
Also earning second-team 3A All-State kudos was Rock Island senior forward Hannah Simmer, who helped the Lady Rocks to a 23-10 finish and a share of second place in the Big 6 with Quincy, with both teams finishing 10-4 and a game behind Geneseo. Simmer, like Ludwig, was an Associated Press honorable mention All-State pick.
Moline (20-13), which finished fourth in the Big 6 race, had one of its players earn 4A special mention All-State status, with senior forward Cierra McNamee being honored. The Maroons narrowly missed their first regional title since 2014, falling 49-45 in the championship game to regional host Joliet West.
In 2A, Riverdale senior forward Sidney Garrett earned second-team honors after landing a spot on the AP's honorable mention All-State roster.
Making a successful comeback from a knee injury that sidelined her all of last winter, Garrett was a major catalyst for the Rams as they finished 28-5 and tied the program's single-season victory record. Repeating as champions in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Riverdale then captured its first regional plaque since 2013.
That was the start of a historic postseason run for the Rams, who proceeded to bag their first sectional and super-sectional trophies and went on to place fourth at the 2A state tournament in Normal.
Monmouth-Roseville senior standout Carly Gillen, an AP first-team All-Stater, was named to the IBCA's 2A third team; Wethersfield senior Lexi Nichols was a 1A special mention pick after earning AP honorable mention kudos.
SVM_MK_200206_RI_Simmer_23_Girls_bball
