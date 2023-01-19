Geneseo earns narrow win over Galesburg 58-49

Geneseo survived Galesburg in a 58-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Galesburg started on steady ground by forging a 16-13 lead over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks constructed a bold start that built a 26-19 gap on the Maple Leafs heading into the locker room.
Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-35 lead over Galesburg.
The Maple Leafs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-14 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Geneseo and Galesburg faced off on January 20, 2022 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on January 14, Geneseo squared off with Mundelein in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.