Geneseo earns narrow win over Galesburg 58-49

Geneseo survived Galesburg in a 58-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Galesburg started on steady ground by forging a 16-13 lead over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks constructed a bold start that built a 26-19 gap on the Maple Leafs heading into the locker room.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-35 lead over Galesburg.

The Maple Leafs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-14 stretch over the final quarter.

