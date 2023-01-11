Geneseo falls in overtime to Quincy

GENESEO -- Opening up the second half portion of the Western Big 6 girls' basketball season a night earlier, Geneseo had the first shot at taking sole possession of the conference lead.

Geneseo hosted Quincy on Wednesday night due to playing at the Kewanee MLK Tournament over the weekend, and the Lady Leafs found themselves trailing for much of the game before battling back to force overtime.

Ultimately, some early missed shots in the overtime session enabled the Blue Devils to strike first as they never trailed after the early part of the first quarter and hung on for a 46-44 victory.

"We came back and tied it up, but when we missed our first couple of shots in overtime, that popped the bubble," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "When you exhaust all of your energy and effort to get back into a game, sometimes you're going to run out of gas."

Trailing 32-27 going into the fourth quarter, the Leafs (14-5, 5-3 WB6) got a spark from senior forward Annie Wirth. Posting a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds along with six steals, Wirth scored eight of her points in the fourth and OT periods

After Wirth hit a pair of buckets to keep the hosts within two, Geneseo tied the game at 40-40 when senior guard Danielle Beach (17 points, seven rebounds) was fouled and hit both of her free throws with 50 seconds left in regulation.

"We challenged them at halftime; we felt like we didn't play very well in the first half. Our seniors led the way for us, and we competed well in the second half," said Hardison, citing the efforts of Beach and Wirth as well as Addison Smith (six points, six rebounds) and reserve Allison Griffin.

But in the extra period, Quincy junior guard Leila Dade hit all four of her free throw attempts to help the Blue Devils (12-8, 5-3) secure the win and move into a second-place tie with Geneseo with the rest of the Big 6 -- including first-place Galesburg (18-4, 5-2) -- set to play Thursday night.

"We always practice our 1-and-1 shooting, and that definitely helps," said Dade, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "I wanted to help my team, and we were able to pull it out. We'd had a bit of rough patch where we didn't do so well in the Big 6, so this was a huge game for us."

Taylor Fohey added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Devils, with Haley Schertel adding nine rebounds and Sydney Welsh four steals.

"Being on the road, this is a tough place to win," said Quincy coach Brad Dance. "Scott runs a heckuva program here, so we knew it was going to be tough."

In overtime, Dance knew exactly in whose hands he wanted the ball.

"Leila is very good at handling the ball, and she's one of our best free throw shooters," he said. "We definitely wanted it in her hands."

With Dade and Fohey combining for 12 first-quarter points, the Blue Devils hit their first five shots to quickly overcome an early deficit and go up 14-10 after one.

Geneseo rallied to tie the game on a Smith bucket with just over three minutes left in the second period, but Quincy answered with a closing 8-0 run capped by a Leah Chevalier 3-pointer with 38 seconds on the clock to go up 24-16 at halftime.

Several stretches of missed shots, combined with a 2-of-6 showing from the foul line in the third quarter, hampered the Leafs in their bid to overtake the Blue Devils.

"We talked about that after the game," said Hardison. "The little things add up. That was the key to the game."

Even with Wednesday's loss, the Western Big 6 race is still far from decided as the Lady Leafs see it.

"You never want to open the second half of the conference season with a loss," Hardison said, "but I don't see anybody running through the second half undefeated. The conference is so competitive night in and night out."