Geneseo finds its footing in victory over Rock Island Alleman 57-30

Geneseo didn't tinker around with Rock Island Alleman. A 57-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 3.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 20-5 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Moline on January 29 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
