Geneseo gets big home win over Rock Island

"We had way too many unforced turnovers (18 of their 22 total). We're 10 games in and it's time to start fixing these things — missed layups, missed free throws and bad turnovers. The unfortunate thing is we seem to be going game-practice-game-practice, and that leaves no time to work on ourselves."

The Leafs continued to build on their lead thanks to a pair of youngsters.

Sophomore Kammie Ludwig, who made one of her first five shots, made seven of her next eight to lead all scorers with 24 points. Then, 6-foot-1 freshman Ann Wirth came off the bench and hurt Rock Island inside with 13 points and five rebounds.

"We were definitely more excited playing against Rocky," Ludwig said. "We know what they have done, and we really wanted this game. We know if we are going to win we have to make shots. That means we have to keep the confidence going even when the shots aren't going in."

Added Hardison, "Kammie made such great strides since last year. She is better at the defensive end, and she is becoming a great leader. She found shots and made them. Ann is just a great athlete, and we are bringing her along slowly. This was easily her best game."