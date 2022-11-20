Geneseo girls basketball 'reloads' for 2022-23 season

GENESEO — The Maple Leafs know they can’t replace the production of first-team all-state member Kammie Ludwig.

And the Geneseo High School girls basketball team isn’t trying to.

“We like to think that we reload instead of replace,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “I mean, we had a Division I player who is now in the Big East, so that’s a lot to replace. But we still have talent here and we expect to compete every night that we go out.

“We believe the Western Big 6 is wide open this year. It’s going to be very competitive. We aren’t going to replace anything, but we are going to try and continue the tradition. The girls know what we do here.”

And so far, that plan has gone to perfection.

Geneseo (4-0) won its Thanksgiving tournament with wins over Newman Central Catholic, Rock Falls, Annawan and Sherrard.

In the championship game against Sherrard on Saturday, Danielle Beach had 18 points, nine boards and four steals. Annie Wirth, who was a first-team All-WB6 member a year ago, added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

In Geneseo’s first game of the season against Newman CC, senior Addison Smith dropped 19 points in a 79-25 win.

To summarize, the Maple Leafs have reloaded.

“We have a bunch of girls coming up that are really good and just as talented as the three girls that are now gone,” Wirth said. “That’s why I think we will be OK. It’s a new squad, but we are getting used to it. I have trust in all my teammates and we have some sophomores that have been good so far. Everyone is stepping up to the plate.”

Those watching Geneseo this season will notice the depth as the biggest difference between last season and the current one. The Maple Leafs starting five from a year ago (Ludwig, Ali Rapps, Jordan Porter, Wirth and Beach) played a majority of the minutes.

Instead of running out six or seven girls, at most, Geneseo plans to go nine or 10 this season.

“That’s the nice thing about this team is that we are going to have a lot of different players,” Hardison said. “We’ve gotten 10 kids into the mix in our first couple of games and that’s how it’s going to be.

“Addi Mills, who was out with a broken finger, will play more. And Mia Kelley and Katlyn Seaman are two guards that are going to pound you defensively and they’re very fast. They distribute the ball and do things the right way. And two sophomores in Addison Snodgrass and Hannah Kreiner will make an impact by the end of the season.”

That depth allows Geneseo to play the way it wants – fast. The Maple Leafs preach turning defense into offense and running a motion offense that confuses, and tires out, defenders.

The high-powered Maple Leafs averaged 63 points per game last season on the way to a 31-2 record that allowed Geneseo to reach No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in school history.

Through four games this year, the Maple Leafs are averaging 56 points. However, Geneseo is allowing an average of just 28 points per contest.

“We are still a defensive-oriented team,” Hardison said. “Offense is going to come from the defense. We pride ourselves in flipping the switch from defense to offense, but we also aren’t just going to throw up a shot in eight seconds or less when we get down there. We’re going to find a good shot.”

That defensive effort allowed Geneseo to win by double-digits despite scoring just 43 points against Rock Falls and Sherrard.

“I think no matter how many points we score, we can really lock down on the defensive end,” Beach said. “We have been working hard on that at practice and all offseason. No matter how the game goes, we are confident we can get it done defensively.”

Hardison said he has seen massive growth out of Wirth and Beach as vocal leaders this offseason as the pair prepares to guide a Maple Leaf squad with a lot of new faces. Both Wirth and Beach said that unlike last season, there weren't any preseason goals the team created. Instead, they wanted to focus on improving every game.

However, Hardison believes his team is capable of big things come March.

"Winning conference is always a goal we will have," Hardison said. "Winning our Thanksgiving tournament is something we always want to do and the holiday tournament we go to is just tremendous, so we just want to do the best we can in that every year.

"But we still think we can contend for a regional and sectional. We will see what happens. I think we will get underestimated by a lot of people because of the people we lost, but I'm still really happy to be in the gym with this team."