Geneseo girls check off another on their list

"They are both side fast and really bother guards with that speed. Then, Kammie (Ludwig) and Maddi Barickman got it going on the boards and getting some easy baskets."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wirth was well worth her minutes on the floor in this one. She did a little of everything, making 7 of 8 shots and scoring 17 points, grabbing nine rebounds and picking up four steals.

"The points are not that important to me," Wirth said. "I just want to play my best, and I love the fact that that coach Hardison trusted me to defend (Jenkins). I like taking someone on one-on-one, I guess because I have so much energy."

Wirth, who didn't even start playing basketball until she was in fifth or sixth grade, has progressed quickly for the Maple Leafs.

"I give credit to my coaches for getting me to this spot," she said. "I didn't think I would be playing varsity basketball this soon but my teammates have been so nice to me and made me feel so comfortable. That means a lot to me and we really have a lot of fun playing together."

Added Hardison, "We saw glimpses of her during the summer and we knew she might help us. She is like a sponge and just picks up everything we give her. I think you're going to hear a lot about her for us and in track for a while. She is just an unbelievable athlete."