Geneseo girls collapse in third quarter against Hyde Park at State Farm

NORMAL, Ill. — With a double-digit lead in the second half, the Geneseo High School girls basketball team's quest to a second straight State Farm Holiday Classic championship looked well on its way to continue another day.

Well, that was until Chicago Hyde Park’s Jazmyne Bynum took over.

The junior guard dropped a team-high 17 points, 12 in the third quarter, to spark a comeback and send the Thunderbirds home with a 49-47 victory over Geneseo in the quarterfinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Normal Community High School.

Geneseo led by as much as 37-24 late in the third before Bynum took over to help put together a 20-4 run that lasted late into the fourth quarter.

The score remained unchanged for three of the final five minutes of the fourth quarter until late free throws provided the only offense. Geneseo's Annie Wirth made things interesting by making a free throw, rebounding her miss and making two more, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Geneseo had open looks in both the third and fourth quarters, but the shots that fell in the first half didn’t drop in the final two quarters. Geneseo scored just six points in the third quarter after 20 in the second.

Wirth was a bright spot for the Maple Leafs, dropping a game-high 19 points and grabbing 10 boards.

“(Wirth) was just taking what was given to her,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said at halftime. “When it’s there, she takes it and when it’s not, she’s distributing the ball. She’s also making her free throws, which is the key to what we were doing.”

Geneseo made 17 free throws Wednesday, 12 of which were in the first half, but missed eight in the second half after going 12 of 13 from the line the first two quarters.

The Maple Leafs were in the bonus by the first minute of both the second and fourth quarters because of a scrappy Hyde Park team that wasn’t afraid to initiate contact.

“We knew they (Hyde Park) were scrappy and would foul us coming in (to the game),” Hardison said. “We are in much better shape if we can stay composed.”

Yet at first, that wasn’t the case. Hyde Park jumped to a 4-0 lead that extended to 10-5 late in the first quarter by sinking three 3s.

However, Geneseo went on a 6-0 run, four by Wirth, to take the lead before a late Thunderbird bucket gave them a slim 12-11 lead after one.

Geneseo used a 20-10 second quarter sparked by Wirth, Danielle Beach (10 points) and Hanna Kreiner (7 points), but a 31-22 halftime lead disappeared in the closing minutes of the third thanks to a 11-0 Hyde Park run — nine of which came from Bynum.

The Maple Leafs will play in the fifth-place consolation bracket against Plainfield North at 2 p.m. Thursday.