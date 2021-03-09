Geneseo girls come back to beat Rocks, clinch Big 6 crown

As crazy as this girls' basketball season one has been, it makes sense that the Western Big 6 conference champion wasn't decided in regulation Tuesday night.
By winning a 59-58 overtime thriller, the Geneseo Maple Leafs secured the unofficial conference title, their second in a row. The conference title is not officially awarded this year because of scheduling difficulties with postponed games, but the win feels just as sweet for Geneseo coach Scott Hardison’s squad.
“Tonight was a hard-fought win from our girls,” Hardison said. “We were able to battle back and force it to overtime, and the key late was our makes at the free-throw line.”
The Maple Leafs went 17-of-24 from the free-throw line in the game, including some clutch shots from Madi Barickman in overtime. Barickman went 4-of-5 from the line in the game and 3-of-4 in the overtime period.
Conversely, Rock Island went 14-of-25 from the line, a mark that coach Henry Hall knows his team can improve upon.
“It came down to free throws in the end, and they were able to make those late shots,” Hall said. “Credit to them for fighting back into the game, but that’s two in a row from our squad where we just couldn’t close things out late at the line.”
Rock Island held a 42-37 lead with 4:47 left in the game, but Geneseo fought back with an 11-6 run to force overtime tied at 48. The Lady Rocks came out to a hot start in the game and led 8-2 after the first three minutes and 16-8 after the first quarter. Rock Island had a 14-point lead with 4:50 left in the first half, but Geneseo fought back to make it a 26-21 deficit at the halftime break.
While the Maple Leafs have a size advantage, it was the Lady Rocks who held the rebounding edge after the first ten minutes. Geneseo came out later in the second quarter with a different gameplan on the boards.
“The second quarter we came out and started playing all the way through the possession,” Hardison said. “We put the pressure right back on them. They came out with some great play in the first quarter and had a nice gameplan, but once we were able to settle in we did just enough to win.”
Annie Wirth led the Maple Leafs in rebounds with 17 and also contributed 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. The sophomore forward also had three blocks and two steals to help the team out on the defensive end.
Geneseo (11-2, 10-2) will wrap up its season with a game at Sterling. Rock Island drops to 8-4 overall and in the conference and will face Galesburg in its final game on Friday.
Hardison credits the experience his team has in coming up with the win.
“We had some key seniors show up late and make some big plays,” Hardison said. “Our team has a lot of experience together, and tonight was a good win as a result of that.”