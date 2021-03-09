Geneseo girls come back to beat Rocks, clinch Big 6 crown

As crazy as this girls' basketball season one has been, it makes sense that the Western Big 6 conference champion wasn't decided in regulation Tuesday night.

By winning a 59-58 overtime thriller, the Geneseo Maple Leafs secured the unofficial conference title, their second in a row. The conference title is not officially awarded this year because of scheduling difficulties with postponed games, but the win feels just as sweet for Geneseo coach Scott Hardison’s squad.

“Tonight was a hard-fought win from our girls,” Hardison said. “We were able to battle back and force it to overtime, and the key late was our makes at the free-throw line.”

The Maple Leafs went 17-of-24 from the free-throw line in the game, including some clutch shots from Madi Barickman in overtime. Barickman went 4-of-5 from the line in the game and 3-of-4 in the overtime period.

Conversely, Rock Island went 14-of-25 from the line, a mark that coach Henry Hall knows his team can improve upon.

“It came down to free throws in the end, and they were able to make those late shots,” Hall said. “Credit to them for fighting back into the game, but that’s two in a row from our squad where we just couldn’t close things out late at the line.”