Geneseo girls defend, dominate points in the paint to top Annawan

The Geneseo High School girls basketball team used a clear advantage underneath the basket to cruise past Annawan 58-31 on Thursday night.

Using their height and willingness to attack the basket inside, the Lady Leafs scored layup after layup to improve to 3-0 as tournament hosts.

Annie Wirth hit her first five shots and finished with a game-high 20 points for Geneseo.

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said exploiting the advantage inside was part of the game plan.

"We have some shooters and we're still trying to develop that, we're really young and we know that. We have the leadership of (Danielle) Beach and Wirth coming back and we've got to take advantage of points inside," he said. "I think the more we do that, the outside will open and those will start dropping."

Geneseo went 0 for 11 from deep, but used fastbreak layups and open looks inside to produce on offense. Geneseo led 16-10 after one and 30-13 at halftime following a 14-3 swing in the second quarter.

The defense was the catalyst against Annawan (2-1).

Annawan is also a team that presses on defense, and Geneseo applied pressure right back by staying aggressive.

"Our halfcourt defense of locking down and not letting them get what they want made everything for them difficult," Hardison said. "We're going to be a defensive team."

Geneseo had 24 turnovers but forced 29. Katlyn Seaman had 12 points and Beach had eight. The Leafs are young in experience but quick and athletic.

Having lost leading scorer and Providence commit Kammie Ludwig to graduation, Geneseo still continue to rely on its foundation of playing defense.

"We have a philosophy here and we have a tradition in the way that we play here and Danielle and Annie are carrying that on and teaching the younger kids," Hardison said. "Kammie and Allie Rapps and Jordan Porter taught them. Keeli Frerichs taught them before that and we want to carry it on, not just have it for a couple of years. We want to keep the tradition going."

Bella VanOpdorp led the Bravettes with 13 points.

Geneseo faces Sherrard on Saturday for the tournament championship.

"We want good solid games in our tournament in the beginning of the year to get ready," Hardison said, "so just getting our young kids varsity minutes, that's the goal in this tournament."