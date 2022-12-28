Geneseo girls falter in second half against Hyde Park at State Farm

NORMAL, Ill. — With a double-digit lead in the second half, the Geneseo High School girls basketball team's quest to a second straight State Farm Holiday Classic championship looked well on its way to continue another day.

Well, that was until Chicago Hyde Park’s Jazmyne Bynum took over.

The junior guard dropped a team-high 17 points, 12 in the third quarter, to spark a comeback and send the Thunderbirds home with a 49-47 victory over Geneseo in the quarterfinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Normal Community High School.

Geneseo (11-3) led by as much as 37-24 late in the third before Bynum took over to help put together a 20-4 run that lasted late into the fourth quarter.

“Our goal was to keep (Bynum) in front of us and make her shoot from the outside because she gets to the middle of the lane a lot, and give her credit, she beat us from the outside,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “I thought we stopped her inside, but she made those 3s and we had to adjust. I think we addressed it too late.”

The score remained unchanged for three of the final five minutes of the fourth quarter until late free throws provided the only offense for Hyde Park (14-2). Geneseo's Annie Wirth made things interesting by making a free throw, rebounding her miss and making two more, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

“(Wirth) just doesn’t want to lose,” Hardison said. “She’s a competitor and you can see that in those type of moments. She wants to take over and she did everything she could.”

Geneseo had open looks in both the third and fourth quarters, but the shots that fell in the first half didn’t drop in the final two quarters. Geneseo scored just six points in the third quarter after 20 in the second.

“Third quarter we just played on our heels, and then the fourth quarter we just didn’t make free throws,” Hardison said. “We make our normal free throw percentage and we win the ball game. We didn’t deserve to win in the second half despite how well we played in the first.”

Geneseo went 12 of 13 from the line in the first half, but just 6 of 15 in the second half. The Maple Leafs missed six straight at one point.

However, Wirth was a bright spot for the Maple Leafs, dropping a game-high 19 points and grabbing 10 boards. She made five shots from the field, the only Geneseo player to make more than two.

“(Wirth) was just taking what was given to her,” Hardison said at halftime. “When it’s there, she takes it and when it’s not, she’s distributing the ball. She’s also making her free throws, which is the key to what we are doing.”

Yet at first, that wasn’t the case. Hyde Park jumped to a 4-0 lead that extended to 10-5 late in the first quarter by sinking three 3s.

However, Geneseo went on a 6-0 run, four by Wirth, to take the lead before a late Thunderbird bucket gave them a slim 12-11 lead after one.

Geneseo used a 20-10 second quarter sparked by Wirth, Danielle Beach (10 points) and Hanna Kreiner (7 points) to take a 31-22 halftime lead.

“I think we settled down (in the second),” Hardison said at half. “We didn’t change the style of defense we were playing, but we just settled into what we wanted to do. We closed in on the shooters. At first, we had our hands down and they shot over the top of us and we can’t let them do that.”

Geneseo played tough defense in the third, but Bynum took over with contested shots in the third and a 37-24 lead disappeared in the closing minutes of the third thanks to an 11-0 Hyde Park run — nine of which came from Bynum.

Hyde Park took a 42-41 lead early in the fourth and never let up the lead.

The Maple Leafs will play in the fifth-place consolation bracket against Plainfield North at 2 p.m. Thursday.

“We need to handle pressure a little bit better, but that’s why we are here,” Hardison said.

“Hopefully this helps us win a conference game, regional or whatever postseason game we experience this year.”