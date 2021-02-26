Geneseo girls hold on for win against Galesburg

“We all worked hard on defense to cut the passing lanes and get back on that end as fast as possible,” Wirth said. “We communicated who we had, and Ali Rapps really led us on that end of the floor.”

Rapps was given the assignment of Streaks senior standout guard Riley Jenkins and limited her offensive opportunities.

“We talked about the keys of this game before the game, and rebounding and ball pressure were crucial elements of our game plan,” Hardison said. “Rapps did a great job locking down Jenkins when she could, but Jenkins has a way of getting to the rim that’s hard to contain. That was one of our main focuses over the past few days.”

Jenkins finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, as well as picking up two steals and a block for the Silver Streaks. Livingston led Galesburg with 22 points, going 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. Audree Peck was the only other double-digit scorer for the Silver Streaks with 12 points and 11 rebounds, as well as a pair of blocks.

After Friday's slate of games, Galesburg, Geneseo, Rock Island and Moline shared the Western Big 6 lead with records of 5-2, marking the halfway point of the season.

Hardison said the COVID-19 shortened season and the league's talent level presented challenges.