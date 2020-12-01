Geneseo girls hold out hope for chance to defend WB6 hoops title

GENESEO — To say the least, last winter's debut as Western Big 6 Conference members was a smashing success for the Geneseo High School girls' basketball squad.
Making the transition to the Big 6 from the Northern Illinois Big 12's West Division, the Maple Leafs immediately made their presence felt in their new home by winning the conference championship as first-year members, going 11-3 en route to an overall finish of 24-7.
Losing just one senior starter from a squad that fell in the Class 3A regional finals for the second straight year, it goes without saying that the Leafs have very lofty goals set for the upcoming season. Now, they only hope the season will come to pass.
"I think the only thing to hold onto is the hope there will be some type of a season," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "No matter what the length is, the girls and I are hoping for some semblance of a season, whether it's going one time through the Big 6 and doing seven (conference) games, or just playing each conference team twice and getting 14 games. It'd be a chance to do something."
However, Hardison is quick to point out the root cause of the 2020-21 prep hoops campaign being paused for the time being.
"At the same time, we know COVID-19 is real, and that we live in a world where we have to deal with it," he stated. "We know we have to take the right precautions to deal with it, and keep everyone safe. At the same time, the kids want to get out there and play."
For good reason, as this shapes up to be a Maple Leaf team that can not only repeat as Big 6 champs, but mark Hardison's 10th year as head coach by bringing home its first regional-title plaque since 2014.
The Leafs graduated standout guard Keeli Frerichs but otherwise return their entire starting lineup from a club that finished last season ranked ninth in the state in 3A.
Leading the returning roster is junior guard Kammie Ludwig, who averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last winter to earn all-state mention from both the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Senior twins Abbi and Maddi Barickman are also back, with the latter putting up 12.6 points and 4.8 boards per game in '19-20.
"We've got four returning starters, plus two sophomores that got playing time last year on a fill-in basis, and two girls who are now seniors that are looking to get time," said Hardison. "It's the seniors I feel the worst for; for those kids, this is their last opportunity to play in a Geneseo uniform."
After last year's campaign ended with a 52-39 loss to fifth-ranked Peoria Richwoods in the 3A Canton Regional title game, Hardison and the Maple Leafs have plenty of incentive to hope that high school basketball in Illinois will happen this winter.
"Getting our feet wet in the Western Big 6, one of the best girls' basketball conferences in the state, and coming out on top, that was a major goal to accomplish, and that'll be our goal again this year," said Hardison. "But we went to take that and keep it going in the postseason.
"Being part of a regional final with two top 10 state-rated teams, that was a great experience for a younger team, but it wasn't how we wanted to end up. We'd like another shot at it. We haven't won a sectional game in over 25 years. That's the route where we really want to go."
