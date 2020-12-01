Geneseo girls hold out hope for chance to defend WB6 hoops title

GENESEO — To say the least, last winter's debut as Western Big 6 Conference members was a smashing success for the Geneseo High School girls' basketball squad.

Making the transition to the Big 6 from the Northern Illinois Big 12's West Division, the Maple Leafs immediately made their presence felt in their new home by winning the conference championship as first-year members, going 11-3 en route to an overall finish of 24-7.

Losing just one senior starter from a squad that fell in the Class 3A regional finals for the second straight year, it goes without saying that the Leafs have very lofty goals set for the upcoming season. Now, they only hope the season will come to pass.

"I think the only thing to hold onto is the hope there will be some type of a season," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "No matter what the length is, the girls and I are hoping for some semblance of a season, whether it's going one time through the Big 6 and doing seven (conference) games, or just playing each conference team twice and getting 14 games. It'd be a chance to do something."

However, Hardison is quick to point out the root cause of the 2020-21 prep hoops campaign being paused for the time being.