Geneseo girls miss another shot at securing Big 6 title

Taking their second shot at clinching at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball title, Geneseo looked to have the perfect comeback scripted.
But after the Maple Leafs closed the fourth quarter with 13 unanswered points to force Thursday's game to overtime, United Township was determined to author its own winning script on senior night.
With the senior guard duo of Jasmine Bell and Davi Morgan combining to score 12 of the Panthers' 14 points in the extra period, UT posted perhaps its biggest win of the season with a 78-73 victory in a game it never once trailed.
"I told myself we were not losing in overtime," said Bell, who finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals and had eight points in overtime to help the Panthers improve to 9-19, 3-9 in Big 6 play.
"I was not happy. I didn't care what it took, we were not losing. I feel like this is something special for us, because they are first in the Western Big 6."
Trailing 64-51 in the fourth quarter, the Maple Leafs rallied as senior guard Keeli Frerichs hit five straight field goals and scored all 11 of her points in the final eight minutes, including a three-point play with 32.7 seconds left that made it a 64-59 game.
Sophomore standout Kammie Ludwig then hit back-to-back buckets, the last with seven seconds on the clock to tie the game and force the extra session.
"It was crazy," said Morgan (12 points, six steals). "We knew it was going to be a tough game. But with this being our last home game, we wanted to come out and give it our all, and leave everything on the floor."
With three Panthers fouling out in regulation, including junior forward Jade Hunter (18 points, 12 rebounds), UT coach Carie Walker praised the combination of senior leadership and key contributions from her reserve corps.
"We had players who have not even had big roles this year play huge roles for us tonight," she said. "Our senior leadership was huge, but it was definitely a team effort."
Thursday's loss not only spoiled a game-high 30-point performance from Ludwig, but it tightened up the Big 6 race even further. Now sitting at 10-2 in the conference, the Leafs (22-5) hold a one-game lead over Rock Island, which rolled at Sterling 82-62. Moline and Quincy are also in the hunt, sitting two games back with two to play.
"We didn't seize the opportunity tonight," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison, who also got 13 points, seven boards and four steals from Maddi Barickman. "Give UT credit; they came ready to play and used their senior night as motivation. We played like ourselves in the fourth quarter after not looking like ourselves for three quarters.
"It (a conference title) is still in front of us. We just have to regroup, focus on the positions and control what we can control."