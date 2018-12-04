MOLINE — Two teams who want to play fast and and 84 feet came together at Wharton Field House on a snowy Tuesday.
The Geneseo girls have been playing that style for a few years while Moline is just starting. The Maple Leafs used that experience to roll to a 60-44 nonconference win.
"We are trying a different style this year and we want to run continuously," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "When you are a young team like we are and trying to play that style you know there are going to be bumps in the road.
"Geneseo has a more veteran team and they are very disciplined with what they do. They see a weakness and they attack it."
The Leafs (8-0) are also very deep. Coach Scott Hardison had to go without senior starter Tori Verbeck (flu) and still used 12 players, two of those freshmen and three sophomores.
The style meant a lot of turnovers (a combined 52), a lot of fouls (38) and the old hands — Geneseo was able to get a lead early and continue to build it the rest of the way.
"When you are playing full court both ways it is not always going to be a theatrical show," Hardison said. "Even without Tori, we competed at a high level from one through 12."
Those 12 each did something good for the cause and also wore the Maroons (5-3) down. Keeli Frerichs showed her versatility by scoring all eight of her points and grabbing five of her six rebounds early in the game, then she handed out five second-half assists, all to center Hannah Himmelman.
"Keeli can score, we just have to keep reminding her that she can score," Hardison said. "She made some open shots but she also played great defense, rebounds and is our floor general."
Added Frerichs, "I probably lack some confidence in my shot but I felt like I needed to take some shots early. With our style, we know everyone has to be ready.
"Our style is to wear the opponent down and then we can go to Hannah down low and let her take over."
Himmelman, who had six points and had only three shot attempts in the first half, made seven of eight shots in the second half and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
"You can't fall asleep on her or she's going to score all the time," Sant Amour said of Himmelman. "We're in the middle of some growing pains and we will fix it. What we need to fix first is finishing. We missed so many fastbreak layups. If we make those, this is a different game."
The Leafs also got a huge night from one of those freshmen. Kammie Ludwig started in place of Verbeck and finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.
"Kammie is just now starting to feel better with her back," Hardison said. "She's really getting comfortable and will only get better."
Megan Pittington led the Maroons with 10 points and 10 rebounds.