Geneseo girls pass tough test and top Dunlap to open postseason

Ali Rapps shot 4-of-5 with 11 points and Maddi Barickman added 10 points; Abbi Barickman had eight points and Keeli Frerichs had five points, including a layup with 1:30 to play that put the Leafs up nine.

Flu bugs and injury bugs have bitten Geneseo lately, but it was a turnover bug that showed up Tuesday.

Geneseo scuffled through the first half with 11 turnovers and finished the game with 16.

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said one of his messages at halftime was to not give the ball away, especially after working so hard on defense. Dunlap had just seven turnovers.

“Give them credit, they were baiting us on those long passes but we were able to clean that up in the second half,” Hardison said. “I thought that bucket bu Keeli Frerichs kind of sealed the deal … our only senior, not wanting her career to be over.”

Dunlap trailed 31-30 at halftime before Geneseo took a 47-41 lead after three quarters. The Eagles used a 7-15 night from deep to keep things close as Elle Sutter scored a game-high 17 points. Sophie Remmel scored 11 and Tahra Davis had 12 off the bench for the Eagles, which tied for third in the Mid-Illini Conference.