Geneseo girls pass tough test and top Dunlap to open postseason

CANTON — Geneseo basketball player Kammie Ludwig said she felt about “80%” after scoring a game-high 20 points to help the Lady Leafs top Dunlap 62-55 in Tuesday’s Class 3A Canton Regional semifinal.
A casual observer probably would not have even known the sophomore just returned to practice Monday after missing a week of school with the flu.
The ninth-ranked and third-seeded Leafs (24-6) needed all 80% of Ludwig to open postseason play and hold off a talented No. 5 seed in the Eagles (17-10) at Alice Ingersoll Gymnasium, a gym with a rich history over 90 years that sits about a mile from Canton High School.
“Tonight was rough on my body, I was dying out there,” Ludwig said. “But, one game at a time I’m getting back into it … We have a few girls on the team that aren’t feeling the best, so I think we did pretty good for what we were given tonight.”
GHS gets a day off before facing second-seeded and fifth-ranked Peoria Richwoods in Thursday’s regional final. Richwoods beat Canton 53-40 Tuesday. The title game is a rematch from the State Farm Holiday Classic matchup, which Geneseo lost 54-27 on Dec. 30. Geneseo’s last regional title came on 2014.
The Western Big 6 Conference champions had offensive contributions from everyone who entered, including freshman Annie Wirth (four points, two assists), who played her first game after missing time with an ankle injury.
Ali Rapps shot 4-of-5 with 11 points and Maddi Barickman added 10 points; Abbi Barickman had eight points and Keeli Frerichs had five points, including a layup with 1:30 to play that put the Leafs up nine.
Flu bugs and injury bugs have bitten Geneseo lately, but it was a turnover bug that showed up Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Geneseo scuffled through the first half with 11 turnovers and finished the game with 16.
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said one of his messages at halftime was to not give the ball away, especially after working so hard on defense. Dunlap had just seven turnovers.
“Give them credit, they were baiting us on those long passes but we were able to clean that up in the second half,” Hardison said. “I thought that bucket bu Keeli Frerichs kind of sealed the deal … our only senior, not wanting her career to be over.”
Dunlap trailed 31-30 at halftime before Geneseo took a 47-41 lead after three quarters. The Eagles used a 7-15 night from deep to keep things close as Elle Sutter scored a game-high 17 points. Sophie Remmel scored 11 and Tahra Davis had 12 off the bench for the Eagles, which tied for third in the Mid-Illini Conference.
Hardison said Ludwig “gutted it out and got it done” and Wirth did plenty of the little things well in the win. Geneseo was 2-3 its last five games before Tuesday’s victory.
“We’re starting to get back to who we are without the injuries and the illnesses,” Hardison said.
A couple late Geneseo turnovers gave Dunlap life, but the Leafs rebounded and made enough at the line to pull it out. GHS was 15-25 at the line, but Ludwig sunk a pair to close it out.
The Leafs continue on in the bracket, which Hardison says could feature seven teams that could make noise at state if given the chance. But first comes another shot at Richwoods.
“They’re good,” he said. “That’s what we want this time of year. We’ve got to beat the best to get down there, and that’s what we want as a program. To get to that point we’re playing the really tough teams in the postseason.”