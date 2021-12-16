Geneseo girls show their toughness in Big 6 win at UT

Geneseo took advantage of the looks it was given and capitalized on UT’s 22 turnovers.

Ludwig said the team has struggled with boxing out but got some practice against some solid post players in the game against Dixon. Doing so against UT was not an easy task, but any bumps and bruises were rewarded with another win.

“I think as a team we passed the ball and moved it really fast and really well,” Ludwig said. “That just goes back to being well-conditioned and pushing the ball when we see other teams slowing down a little bit in the second half.”

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison had the team prepared for UT’s strengths heading into the game.

“They are a very physical and good team. They’re still super young and we’ve got a ton of respect for what they do,” he said. “I thought they kind of owned the inside in the first half. (Awou) was a monster on the boards and luckily she got in a little bit of foul trouble in the first half.”

Adjusting the defense at halftime against Awou also seemed to pay off as she had only two points after the break.

Tia Lewis led UT with 12 points.