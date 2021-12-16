Geneseo girls show their toughness in Big 6 win at UT

The game plan for the Geneseo girls basketball team Thursday did not include shying away from contact inside against a tall and physical United Township squad.
The state-ranked Lady Leafs showed they’ve got plenty of toughness as well in a 72-45 road win over the Panthers in Western Big 6 Conference action.
Geneseo (12-0, 6-0 Big 6) finished 17 of 20 at the line as senior guard Kammie Ludwig scored a game-high 30 points, hitting 6 of 6 at the line and 4 of 7 from deep. Classmate Ali Rapps (15 points) was 11 of 12 at the line.
Ludwig said her team was determined to take it inside despite the physicality of UT’s guards and 6-foot-4 Lorena Awou guarding the rim.
Ludwig said the team did not take UT (3-6, 2-4 Big 6) lightly after seeing the Panthers make things interesting late against Rock Island, Galesburg and Moline. UT has wins over Sterling and Quincy.
Taking it inside in hopes of getting Awou in foul trouble was also on the agenda. Awou finished with four fouls, but tallied 10 points, 15 rebounds and at least four blocks.
“We knew we had to just drive in, make a little contact with her and hopefully get her in some foul trouble,” Ludwig said after a game which featured some hard fouls. “I think we all did pretty good at making contact and just working together to set each other up for screens.”
Geneseo took advantage of the looks it was given and capitalized on UT’s 22 turnovers.
Ludwig said the team has struggled with boxing out but got some practice against some solid post players in the game against Dixon. Doing so against UT was not an easy task, but any bumps and bruises were rewarded with another win.
“I think as a team we passed the ball and moved it really fast and really well,” Ludwig said. “That just goes back to being well-conditioned and pushing the ball when we see other teams slowing down a little bit in the second half.”
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison had the team prepared for UT’s strengths heading into the game.
“They are a very physical and good team. They’re still super young and we’ve got a ton of respect for what they do,” he said. “I thought they kind of owned the inside in the first half. (Awou) was a monster on the boards and luckily she got in a little bit of foul trouble in the first half.”
Adjusting the defense at halftime against Awou also seemed to pay off as she had only two points after the break.
Tia Lewis led UT with 12 points.
Hardison said the team played a slow pace against Dixon, which is not how he wants the team to play. It’s no secret Geneseo wants to run, with two state track relay champions on the team in Rapps and Annie Wirth. Rapps got a number of steals and fast-break looks and took plenty of contact herself.
“We talked about dictating the speed of the game and I thought we did that tonight and continued to play our game,” he said. “We’ve got to get to the point where we make people adjust to us.”
Hardison also thought Danielle Beach (10 points) also did a good job of finding her shot.
UT coach Carie Walker said Geneseo has an outstanding team that is dangerous inside and outside, adding that the Lady Leafs’ defense did a good job of disrupting the Panthers.
UT’s offense struggled to keep up with Geneseo as even inside shots weren’t falling at times. UT was 2 of 8 from deep.
Walker said Awou has continued to make strides and improve with experience.
“I think she’s one of those players who will explode. She’s exciting to watch and she does some good things out there. I think she’ll just continue to grow as a player and an athlete. She’s very coachable and willing to do or try whatever is asked of her.”
Geneseo will take its undefeated record into break before heading to the State Farm Holiday Classic after Christmas.
“We should be excited to go see the best teams in the state,” Hardison said. “It’s going to be fun to go down there and play some teams that are much bigger than us. But it’s what we’ve got to do in order to get ready for the postseason.”